FOR A SIZABLE portion of the last two days, I wandered through the 217 exhibitor booths and New Product Showcase at the 2020 Virtual ICAST (International Convention of Sportfishing Trades) show. The American Sportfishing Association’s effort has been a unique experience. It pales with the actual excitement and tactile capabilities of an actual show, but a noble effort, nevertheless.
Many exhibitors had an array of videos, media materials and promotional spokespeople explaining products. Interactive sessions enabled visitors to join discussions or presentations about new offerings. I even sat in on a couple conservation webinars.
When I attend the “real” show, I spend considerable time in the New Product Showcase, often following up with manufacturers whose products stood out. I like to personally look at the construction of a fishing rod, feel the smoothness of a reel, test the elasticity of a soft plastic lure. Obviously, this was impossible with the virtual New Product Showcase.
Some virtual new product presentations were well conceived, backed with multiple images, videos, tech specs and more. I like plainspoken explanations of the new stuff, contrasted to gobbledygook “technology” often touted in a new product. A few had the suggested retail price – something that is standard in listings accompanying new products on the actual showcase floor. I hate hunting for that information. People should be able to readily tell what something is going to cost.
I also noted the extremely long production times associated with many new offerings. Many new products, whether at ICAST or the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trades (SHOT) Show, are manufacturer prototypes. I daresay many of us believe that some items presented as “new” are often nothing more than trial balloons, something in the order of, “If we bring a prototype and it generates a buzz, we’ll actually begin making it. If not, oh well.”
Without any opportunity to fondle the merchandise, I did the best I could. Expectedly, the number of new product entries was markedly down. Lure offerings were a fraction of that normally entered and only three new boat, all made by Old Town, were in a category that usually has a couple dozen.
The attached table shows my selections for the best new item in a category on the left with the actual winner on the right. Winning products were announced yesterday afternoon at 5 p.m. Winning a “best new product” accolade has been a big deal in the past. Many high-profile, well-resourced companies throw a lot of marketing dollars at it. Their entries are often line extensions of an existing model or a “new” reel that has changed the type metal used in a rotor or the drag system. That is why, every year, I look for those small companies that are turning out good, innovative gear.
Highlights
There are 30 categories to judge in the showcase. The winners of these categories compete in the “Best of Show” competition, which is ongoing now.
Here are a few of the products I picked as best in certain categories.
Cold Weather Technical Apparel
There are plenty of early fishing mornings when there is a bite in the air, and you know that boat run is going to be darn chilly. Yet, a couple hours later, you may be wearing t-shirts. Stopping the wind is essential for warmth and comfort. AFTCO’s Reaper Windproof Jacket (aftco.com/products/reaper-windproof-fishing-jacket) is made from a stretchy, soft shell, rip-stop fabric with a warm fleece lining and integrated micro-fleece face mask. It’s not the most stylish garment, but I don’t care. I want to be warm, not fashionable. Available this fall for $99.
Fishing Accessory
After a day of fishing, it’s nice to make fast work of the catch. One powerful Rapala electric fillet knife I own remains a favorite, but it isn’t cordless. The new R12 Heavy-Duty Lithium Fillet Knife Combo (rapala.com) operates at twice the speed and three times the torque of other cordless fillet knives. The company advertises 80 minutes of continuous runtime with the lithium ion batteries delivering consistent speed and torque without reduced power as battery power wanes. A power gauge keeps you apprised of remaining battery power.
The combo comes with 6- and 7.5-inch stainless steel, non-stick blades a 2-amp rapid-charging base and two battery packs. The suggested price is $175.
Giftware
Do you love me? How much—$1,149 much? If so, you can gift your special person a Garmin quatix® 6X Solar marine smartwatch with a titanium band and power-replenishing feature that uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life up to 24 days. The watch is preloaded with specialized boating, fishing, cruising and sailing capabilities, plus other health and activity tracking features. If it could be turned into a weapon, James Bond would have had one. Available now (buy.garmin.com/en-US/US/p/725447).
The “Bi-Partison Topwater Fishing Lure Pack” featuring Trump & Biden figures was a close second. This was an actual entry. Not—#FAKENEWS. The Trump Topwater fishing lure is touted for catching HUGE fish, the biggest fish, catch your personal best bass on every cast. There’s No Malarky with the Biden Lure. It GRABS fish every time.
Freshwater Reel
Why the KastKing Speed Demon Elite Baitcasting Reel? Simply put – speed. This new reel has a 10.5:1 gear ratio and winds in 42 inches of line per turn of the handle. It also has 10 + 1 double shielded stainless-steel ball bearings and up to 18 pounds of pressure via the triple disc carbon fiber drag. Plus, it’s affordable with a $120 suggested price. Many other entries were $250-$400.
Rod and Reel Combo
Lew’s has won this category for six consecutive years. Why? Because they pair really solid rods and reels at a great price. The Lew’s Mach Crush Combo got my vote, even though it’s one of those tweaked models of yesteryear. It is available in both casting and spinning models. The casting combo features a 32mm spool, high strength Speed Gears, a 10-bearing system, 95mm handle & Winn Dri-Tac handles on the reel. The rod is built on a nano tech IM8 graphite blank with new, proprietary “Full Contact” reel seats. The spinning combo suggested price is $179 with the casting combo at $199.
For more ICAST coverage, including a full overview of best new products and some also-rans, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at www.outdoorsrambler.com.
