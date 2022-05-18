KEN PERROTTE: Fishing on St. Lawrence River a highlight reel for columnist

FISHING GUIDE David Roy splashed our final keeper walleye, a plump fish about 21 inches long, into the live well, then said, “Let’s catch some smallmouth.”

Walleye, a tasty, favored fish for many anglers, can be caught in many waters from Virginia to the Dakotas and Canada. The fish from the colder waters north just seem to taste the best.

Fishing the St. Lawrence River, which separates the United States and Canada and drains Lake Ontario, has been a bucket list adventure for me for decades—not so much for the walleye but for hard-fighting smallmouth bass.

Roy (stlawrenceoutfitters.com) launched from Iroquois, Ontario, but we’d be fishing the New York side of the river. Dean Hynes, a Newfoundlander who comes to Roy’s part of southern Ontario to fish and hunt turkey each year, was also in the boat.

Walleye season begins a little earlier on the American side. The fish are in various stages of spawning by early May, having left Lake Ontario to deposit their eggs upstream. Most fish we caught had already spawned.

Amazingly, the river was devoid of boats. Except for one other boat plying the same rocky shoreline that fed into farm country, we were the only boat on the water during this first week of the season. Roy intimately knows this section of the river and immediately found walleye in about 35 feet of water. After just a couple of slow, trolling motor passes through the area, we had collected our nine fish limit. We caught many more, with several smaller than the 18-inch minimum, plus a couple that many would consider trophies, up in the 28-inch range. They appeared to have already spawned but Roy believes in releasing these big girls to breed again.

Roy uses medium to medium-heavy spinning rods with braided line with a fluorocarbon leader. I brought my own spinning combo, a new 6-foot, nine-inch, medium-action Johnny Morris Platinum Signature 2000 Series package. I spooled 20-pound braided line, slightly heavier than the line on Roy’s rods.

Smallmouth Slamming!

Rods and anglers received full workouts. After finishing with walleye, Roy headed to water just past the outer margins of the tailrace at a nearby dam, one used solely for water control and not electricity generation. We began consistently catching smallmouth bass ranging from 2-5 pounds. A second move saw us catching fish with almost every cast. It was so constant that Dean and I actually put our rods down a few rimes to give our hands and arms a rest.

Amazingly, we never changed lures all morning, catching both walleye and smallies on a three-inch, painted yellow/chartreuse blade bait lure that had a shimmering coating on the side to generate flash. This weight-forward lure had tandem treble hooks with a small bucktail on the rear hook. Whether targeting walleye or bass, you cast the lure, let is swiftly sink to the bottom and then lift and retrieve until you feel the lure vibrating. The fish often hit as the lure fluttered down after a short retrieve.

It was deadly. No one was counting, but I’m guessing we easily came close to catching 75-100 smallmouth bass in less than three hours.

“This isn’t the place I go to when I’m in a tournament looking for the bigger fish (which can exceed 7 pounds in the river), but it’s a reliable place to catch a lot of fish,” Roy said.

I’ve fished for smallmouth in a lot of lakes and rivers but never experienced action like we enjoyed on the St. Lawrence. Checkmark the bucket list.

Turkey Bonus

The fishing trip was an add-on to a turkey hunting expedition north of Ottawa. I hunted for three days with Marc Lapierre and Alex Hynes of gohuntbirds.com, tagging two toms in Quebec with Mossberg’s new model 940 Pro Turkey semi-automatic. Their hunting area is near Chapeau, Quebec, just across the Ottawa River from Pembroke, Ontario.

We hunted three mornings in Quebec and two afternoons in Ontario. Despite an abundance of Ontario birds, we couldn’t find a cooperative gobbler. I felt my destiny was to head home after fishing with my Ontario tags unused. That’s when Dean told me he shot a gobbler the day before while hunting with Josh Brugmans, (613/978-0286) one of Roy’s waterfowl guiding partners. A quick text revealed Josh was available the next day, so I booked another night at the McIntosh Inn in Morrisburg and readied for one more 3:40 a.m. wakeup.

Josh carried a pop-up blind to the edge of a field where he had watched turkeys roost the evening before. We set up and daybreak greeted us with four gobblers. Like many field turkeys, they refused to cooperate. The dominant tom was only interested in the boss hen leading him around by the snood. His subordinate toms didn’t dare visit our decoys, instead committed to being dutiful wingmen to big boy – plus he’d likely whip their tailfeathers if they broke formation.

A late morning ride looking for lonely gobblers was fruitful. We spied two mature toms feeding alone along the edge of a small farm field. The nearby woods were shallow, just a swampy couple hundred yards deep. We crossed a water-filled ditch and quietly snuck to the opposite side of the woods, eyeing possible places to hastily set up.

Josh blasted a couple yelps and aggressive cuts from his mouth call. The woods exploded with gobbles, clearly from more than two birds. I quickly sat against a small tree, cleared some vegetation and raised the Mossberg. Josh called again. This time, the gobbles were louder; the birds were clearly running.

Seconds later, all I saw were red heads scrambling toward me, a mix of immature males and a couple of longbeard toms. One the closest tom cleared the jakes, I squeezed the trigger, flattening my Ontario gobbler at 18 yards.

It was a great ending to an incredible trip north and a little salve after an uncharacteristically frustration Virginia season.