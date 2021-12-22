KEN PERROTTE: Holiday hunts bring the 'quietude' of columnist's dreams

WHITE Christmases are rare in Virginia anymore.
I used to enjoy watching snowflakes fall just before Christmas. It meant I might be able to get out and hunt in that serene and glistening environment found only when powdery snow blankets the landscape.
In my late teens, writing a piece about deer hunting in a college English course just before I joined the military, I used the word “quietude” to describe the setting, how it sounded and felt, just sitting there on a stump while a snow-covered mountainside awakened around me. My professor, Dr. Carol Singley (you remember certain inspirational people), liked the paper. She circled quietude, jotting down “neat word” besides it.
It was, perhaps, my first “outdoors” article. I honestly think that moment was one of a few that nurtured my passion for outdoor writing.
Quietude.
Look in the dictionary, and you’ll find, “rest; repose; quiet; tranquility.” For me, the outdoor experiences that embody those attributes still bring the most nourishment to my soul. Oh sure, there are those shared events, thrilling moments when hunter and hunted intersect, when hunting partners and friends whoop it up, when beagles and bird dogs are nourishing their own lives as partners alongside us. Even then, I look for quiet moments where the experience can be distilled, reduced to its core meaning.
Some of my best outdoor experiences have come on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Celebrations of the season typically began well after dark, leaving the late afternoon available for a couple of hours in my quietude. Woods and waters are usually less crowded on these holidays. Indeed, you often find you’re the only human there.
From Mother Nature’s viewpoint, every day is the same. Seasons rotate, the sun rises and sets. Yet, attaching symbolic meaning is essential to us – often a means of keeping score. Every day isn’t the same. Some days are birthdays, others are anniversaries, and so on. We manufacture our purpose.
Trophy Moments
Rarely do I squeeze the trigger on late-season deer hunts in the snow. My freezer often has a deer or two packaged from earlier hunts, so I tend to be choosy; passing on does likely carrying the unborn next generation of whitetails. Instead, I look for the mature bucks who have passed on their genes and are entering winter worn down, having done their duty but often finishing worse for the wear.
This practice labels me a dreaded “trophy hunter.” Anytime you mention that you’re looking for a mature male member of a wildlife species, you are susceptible to being tarred with the trophy hunter brush. Beware of taking photos of yourself with the hunted quarry, for any smile that shows you’re happy at achieving your quest will be reframed as evidence of your illness.
An Aug. 25, 2021, column recounted my delight at finally going on an African hunt for cape buffalo. I dared to share a photo of me with the animal and my rifle. It prompted a distant reader (thanks internet) to call and gently criticize me, saying I made the hunt all about me. A self-described farmer, he told me he had slaughtered thousands of cattle over many decades, never taking a photo of any of them.
Huh?
What an apples and oranges comparison. I explained my hunt had been a 50-year dream. I wasn’t apologizing for traveling far and fulfilling that dream. And, yes, I was happy about it, although sensitive to the necessary fact that an old male buffalo died at the end of the quest. I assured him the meat from that animal and others taken on that trip were
butchered and eaten. I had some tenderloins myself, plus a superb buffalo tail soup.
That hunt was symbolic for me and my journey. Since the earliest days of our neanderthal and “modern” man ancestors, we’ve attached symbolism to the animals we hunt and honored them for the food, clothing, tools, and, yes, experiences they provide. Whether it’s paintings on the walls of ancient caves or modern taxidermy in today’s living rooms, hunters have commemorated their experiences and achievements.
When we hunt, we take part in something dating to the dawn of our species. This heritage is worth contemplating when sitting in the quiet of a winter holiday eve, snow or not.
A Changing World
This world is rapidly changing. In aggregate, the evolving landscape is one seeing a relentless push to force the values of ever-burgeoning urban city dwellers on rural populations. In a “cancel culture” world, attempts to cancel hunters are incessant.
Antihunters have numerous social and popular media outlets to sway the public—most of which doesn’t hunt – with assertions that that hunting is obsolete or, worse, evil. To read some high-brow opinions, only indigenous people have a right to hunt, and only then for pure subsistence. These self-loathers deny the hunter-gatherer DNA in all of us, no matter which continent our ancestors originated.
To counter, pro-hunting experts and researchers offer advice for hunters and conservationists about how we should portray our passions and explain our motivations to nonhunters.
I don’t know the answers. I recall sitting alone in the snowy woods one winter afternoon at Fort Pickett, watching my breath form thicker clouds as the temperature dropped and dusk settled. In those moments, it’s easy to let yourself think that pristine places will endure forever. Deep down, though, you know it’s an illusion. Surging human populations, decreasing game species, and ever-shrinking wild spaces continually force changes. Enormous tracts of land are divided into ever-smaller properties. Family farms continue to be sold, and people press deeper into the last vestiges of wilderness.
I worry for our future.
Today, though, I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know. May the season bring you peace and calm, you know – quietude.
Ken Perrotte: