KEN PERROTTE: Holiday hunts bring the 'quietude' of columnist's dreams

Some of my best outdoor experiences have come on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Celebrations of the season typically began well after dark, leaving the late afternoon available for a couple of hours in my quietude. Woods and waters are usually less crowded on these holidays. Indeed, you often find you’re the only human there.

From Mother Nature’s viewpoint, every day is the same. Seasons rotate, the sun rises and sets. Yet, attaching symbolic meaning is essential to us – often a means of keeping score. Every day isn’t the same. Some days are birthdays, others are anniversaries, and so on. We manufacture our purpose.

Trophy Moments

Rarely do I squeeze the trigger on late-season deer hunts in the snow. My freezer often has a deer or two packaged from earlier hunts, so I tend to be choosy; passing on does likely carrying the unborn next generation of whitetails. Instead, I look for the mature bucks who have passed on their genes and are entering winter worn down, having done their duty but often finishing worse for the wear.