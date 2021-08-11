KEN PERROTTE: Mange becomes a sensitive subject for Virginia bears

Virginia’s first bear with mange was diagnosed in Rockingham County in 1994. Since 2014, reports have increased in number and geographic spread.

Martin said Virginia’s endemic mange is currently in the state’s northwest corner, especially Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties, and extends south and eastward.

“Reports stayed fairly consistent to this northwest section from 2014-2017 but in 2018 began spreading farther south into Rockingham, Rappahannock and Albemarle, and in 2019 began spreading further east into Loudoun, Fauquier, and Greene,” Martin said. “Reports in 2020 and 2021 are still primarily in this 11-county area.”

So far, mangy bears that are captured are evenly distributed across sex and age with no clear pattern emerging, Martin said.

Neighboring states, including West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, also are experiencing sarcoptic mange in black bears, Martin noted.

Black bear mange became news in 2018 when the disease surged in Pennsylvania, a state with an estimated 20,000 bears. That surge prompted research into medical treatments, disease spread and genetic factors that might hint if certain bears are more prone to the disease.

Stop the Spread