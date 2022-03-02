KEN PERROTTE: Virginia hunters might not be blue on Sundays for much longer

OVERTURNING what is, essentially, Virginia’s last religion-based blue law moved a huge step closer to reality following Wednesday’s votes in the Virginia General Assembly.

Sen. Chap Peterson (D-34)’s SB 8 is one of the most highly watched, outdoor-related bills of this 2022 session. Sunday hunting on private land became legal in 2014. Peterson’s bill enables Sunday hunting on public land, except for hunting deer or bear with dogs and hunting within 200 yards of a designated house of worship.

The bill reported on a 4-2 vote from the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Subcommittee with Delegates Kathy Tran (D-42) and Tony Wright (R-61) voting no. Two hours later, it was approved by an 11-9 vote in the full Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee.

This is a major advance for access proponents. Cautious optimism exists for the bill, which breezed through the Senate by nearly a 2-1 margin, passing the full House of Delegates.

Peterson said the most likely beneficiaries are people wanting to hunt Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ land--lands bought and maintained with hunter money.

Several speakers outlined the bill’s merits, including representatives from the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Delta Waterfowl, Safari Club International and the Virginia Bowhunters Association. Virginia DWR Director Ryan Brown said his agency’s board supported Sunday hunting on public land.

The subcommittee hearing revealed that some delegates apparently don’t understand the issue or even the proposal. Tran asked if state parks were considered public lands. Brown explained that they were, but the state park managers already work closely with DWR on managed hunting activities. Brown pointed out that Peterson’s bill was enabling legislation, allowing owners and managers of public lands to determine if Sunday hunting is feasible.

“It’s not directing that you can hunt on public land anytime you want,” he said.

The argument didn’t matter. Tran still voted, “No,” as did Del. Margaret Ransone (R-99). Committee Chairman Del. R. Lee Ware, (R-65), a perennial opponent of Sunday hunting, also voted, “No.”

Among those voting for the bill in the full committee were Del. Robert D. Orrock, Sr. (R-54) and Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler (R-55).

Economic Analysis

The Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation released last week its first economic analysis of how America’s hunters and sport shooters contribute to national and state economies, breaking down the data down across congressional districts.

The analysis used data about participation and spending on recreational hunting in all 50 states from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2011 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. According to the report, a more recent 2016 national survey reported hunting participation and spending at the Census Division level, and thus could not be used for this effort.

This latest study shows hunters and sport shooters contributed $149 billion to the national economy, supporting nearly 970,000 jobs and $45 billion in wages and income in 2020.

Virginia was calculated as having 387,000 hunters who spent more than 9 million days afield in 2020. Nationwide, 15,067,000 hunters spent 311 million days afield.

Virginia hunters had estimated retail spending of more than $1 billion, generating $73 million in state and local taxes and $127 million in federal taxes. Hunters here supported 17,700 jobs and contributed $886 million to the gross domestic product. Virginia’s 9th, 5th, 6th, 1st, 4th and 7th congressional districts were credited with generating between $10-$15 million each in hunting-related federal tax collections and $6-$11.8 million in state and local tax collections.

Nationwide, deer hunters spent more than $23 billion, producing $2.5 billion in state taxes and $3.8 billion in federal taxes. Some 20 million sport shooters spent more than 398 million days shooting in 2020.

Firearms Makers on the Move

Watching Tuesday’s State of the Union address offered stark reminders of how divided the country is in terms of domestic policy. Some states, almost all with governments characterized as “progressive” or “liberal,” are seeing firearms-related companies flee for friendlier jurisdictions.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation offered a snapshot of companies on the move over the last decade. Some examples:

Kimber expanded production to Troy, Ala., over Yonkers, N.Y,, and later relocated its corporate headquarters to Alabama.

Sig Sauer established and is expanding ammunition production in Jacksonville, Ark.

Fiocchi Ammunition announced in 2020 it was establishing production in Little Rock, Ark.

Remington Firearms is establishing its new headquarters and expanding production in LaGrange, Ga.

Lewis Machine & Tool Company (LMT) left Illinois after 40 years to relocate to Iowa in 2019.

Olin Corporation’s Winchester Ammunition moved some production from East Alton, Ill., to Oxford, Miss.

Sturm, Ruger and Co. expanded production in Mayodan, N.C.

Kahr Arms moved its headquarters to Greely, Pa, from New York after the state rushed through passage of the SAFE Act. They also moved production from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania due to the anti-firearm environment in the Bay State.

American Tactical Imports relocated 100 jobs and its manufacturing from Rochester, N.Y., to Summerville, S.C.

Beretta moved firearm production and engineering and design to Gallatin, Tenn. , from Maryland in 2015 over concerns of increasingly strict gun control legislation.

Mossberg expanded production in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2013, instead of growing its North Haven, Conn. plant.

Colt Competition moved from Canby, Or., to Breckenridge, Texas, in 2013.

Magpul Industries left Boulder, Colo., after the state passed magazine restrictions. They moved production to Laramie, Wyo., and the corporate headquarters to Austin.

Weatherby moved its entire company from California to Sheridan, Wyo.

Accessories maker HiViz left Fort Collins, Colo., over restrictive gun control legislation and moved to Laramie, Wyo.

Stag Arms announced in 2019 it was opening shop in Cheyenne, Wyo., after leaving the former headquarters in New Britain, Conn.

For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, videos, wild game recipes and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog www.outdoorsrambler.com.