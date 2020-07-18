After suffering two playoff losses over the past four years, Mark Lawrence Jr. took all the drama out of the 2020 Delta Dental State Open of Virginia on Saturday.
Lawrence, a member of Virginia Tech's golf team, completed a wire-to-wire victory by shooting a final round 3-under-par 69 to take the Open title at Ballyhack Golf Cub by seven strokes with an overall score of 16-under par.
The Richmond resident standout took charge of the tournament from the start posting a bogey-free round of 63 on Thursday to take a four-shot lead, which he extended to seven after shooting a 4-under round of 68 on Friday. For 54 holes, Lawrence had just two bogeys on his scorecard.
“Experience really helps a lot here,” Lawrence said of his success at Ballyhack. "Knowing the lines where to hit it and where to miss."
Lawrence whose sudden-death losses came at the hands of Jay Woodson in 2016 and Jack Montague in 2019, said finally claiming the trophy was a relief.
“This is something I really wanted to do and I’m glad I pulled it off," he said. "It’s a huge honor and I’m glad to win here because it’s one of my favorite golf courses.”
Salem’s Justin Young got the closest at the end of the day finishing in second all alone with a final round 5-under 66 that gave him an overall score of 9-under 207.
Mountain View graduate Mason Stutler, who was just off the lead after shooting a first-round 67, finished tied for 13th place. After falling down the leaderboard Friday with a 2-over 74, Stutler was 1-over Saturday, resulting in a 4-under 212 for the event.
