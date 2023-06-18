Spotsylvania Post 320 8, McLean Post 270 3: Billy Fluharty, Christian Grzyb and Brendan Ruckle had three hits each, and Colvin Rogers struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to help Spotsylvania Post 320 beat McLean Post 270.

Fluhary and Grzyb each stole two bases, and Ruckle added an RBI. Other standouts for Post 320 were Carter Childs with two hits and two RBIs; Tanner Lam with two hits, a RBI and a stolen base; and Hunter Covill and Will Earnesty with a hit and a RBI each.