Spotsylvania Post 320 15, Colonial Heights Post 284 1: Owen Ambrose had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, and Carter Childs supplied two hits, including a double and four RBIs to help Spotsylvania open its postseason with a win.
Colin Snyder also had three hits, including a double, an RBI and a stolen base, with Tanner Lam proving two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base for Post 320. Christion Grzyb and Carter Attard added a hit each, and Will Earnesty knocked in a run.
On the mound, Hunter Covill (four strikeouts), Earnesty (four strikeouts) and Ambrose (one strikeout) held Colonial Heights to five hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Post 320
|430
|201
|5
|—
|15
|12
|1
|Post 284
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|5
|1