Spotsylvania Post 320 15, Colonial Heights Post 284 1: Owen Ambrose had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, and Carter Childs supplied two hits, including a double and four RBIs to help Spotsylvania open its postseason with a win.

Colin Snyder also had three hits, including a double, an RBI and a stolen base, with Tanner Lam proving two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base for Post 320. Christion Grzyb and Carter Attard added a hit each, and Will Earnesty knocked in a run.

On the mound, Hunter Covill (four strikeouts), Earnesty (four strikeouts) and Ambrose (one strikeout) held Colonial Heights to five hits.

R H E Post 320 430 201 5 — 15 12 1 Post 284 000 001 0 — 1 5 1

HUNTER COVILL, Will Earnesty (4), Owen Ambrose (7) and Christion Grzyb. ZACH MILLER, Logan Benton (1), Ethan Brekke (4), Gage Landry (7) and Conner Spears.