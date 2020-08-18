Local beach volleyball team aims for a spike in scholarships

The 108 club has enjoyed overall success, as well, despite not having a home court. The group regularly travels to Glover Park in Richmond to train.

They’re in discussions with the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford County to use its outdoor courts, but Russell said he’s prepared to be at the mercy of other leagues and events taking place there.

Still, players from the 108 club have earned more than 25 bids to national level championships, including the Association of Volleyball Professionals America Junior National Championships in Atlantic City, N.J.

At that event, 13-year-old Allison Spittal of Stafford teamed with Kylee McGuirk of Richmond to place third in the U14 age group.

Spittal and McGuirk have secured nearly 20 bids to national events this season. Spittal, an eighth-grader at H.H. Poole Middle School, said she’s already given up indoor club volleyball and plans to concentrate strictly on the outdoor game.

“I started playing volleyball when I was 9 and I got into beach volleyball around age 10 or 11,” Spittal said. “As soon as I got on the sand it just stuck with me. It was something I knew I wanted to do forever. I liked it so much more than any other sport I tried.”