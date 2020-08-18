Local beach volleyball team aims for a spike in scholarships

When Abby Sharlun signed a national letter of intent with the Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team, onlookers were astonished that a player from Fredericksburg Christian School had such aspirations.
Sharlun was a three-time all-state indoor volleyball player for the Eagles and was named Delaney Athletic Conference player of the year as a senior.
But beach volleyball isn’t played at the high school level in Virginia and no colleges in the Commonwealth offer the sport, either.
“These athletes are pursuing their dream to play a college sport that’s not even offered in their state,” said Keith Russell, coach of the Fredericksburg area-based 108 Beach Volleyball Club. “They’re all good indoor players and they’re giving up their indoor club season to play beach. It’s really paying off.”
Sharlun, a rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina, went 2–4 in her freshman season before the coronavirus pandemic ended her campaign.
In addition to Sharlun, recent Riverbend graduate Maddie Hart is a rising freshman for the Tampa University beach volleyball team.
Another 108 teammate, Colonial Forge senior Paityn Walker, and others plan to follow in the footsteps of Sharlun and Hart. Walker just received a scholarship offer from Division I Eastern Kentucky.
Walker was recently named to The Free Lance–Star’s all-decade indoor volleyball team and she’s also a cross country and track and field standout. However, her mind is set. She aims to play beach volleyball at the college level.
“I feel like it fits me better,” Walker said of the beach game. “My indoor skills translate better to outdoor. Beach volleyball is all about being smart and it’s placement over power. It’s not about how hard you can hit it like indoor volleyball. It’s more about being smart and finding your shots.”
Walker has consistently finished in the top three of her last five tournaments in the U18 age group. She has secured a bid to the 2020 East Coast Championships in Clearwater Beach, Fla. in November.
Russell said he expects additional scholarship offers to come Walker’s way once recruiting picks back up after the NCAA dead period ends Aug. 31.
Russell said Walker is an attractive option for college coaches because the athleticism she’s gained from her track and field background allows her to cover the court effectively.
“She’s really quick in the sand,” Russell said. “She reads the offense very well. Doubles is completely different. You’ve got to cover almost the entire court … That’s what separates her and sets her apart from a lot of these other players.”
The 108 club has enjoyed overall success, as well, despite not having a home court. The group regularly travels to Glover Park in Richmond to train.
They’re in discussions with the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford County to use its outdoor courts, but Russell said he’s prepared to be at the mercy of other leagues and events taking place there.
Still, players from the 108 club have earned more than 25 bids to national level championships, including the Association of Volleyball Professionals America Junior National Championships in Atlantic City, N.J.
At that event, 13-year-old Allison Spittal of Stafford teamed with Kylee McGuirk of Richmond to place third in the U14 age group.
Spittal and McGuirk have secured nearly 20 bids to national events this season. Spittal, an eighth-grader at H.H. Poole Middle School, said she’s already given up indoor club volleyball and plans to concentrate strictly on the outdoor game.
“I started playing volleyball when I was 9 and I got into beach volleyball around age 10 or 11,” Spittal said. “As soon as I got on the sand it just stuck with me. It was something I knew I wanted to do forever. I liked it so much more than any other sport I tried.”
Spittal said being in the beach environment with everyone laughing and having fun makes the sport enjoyable.
The game has taken off at the college level. It’s made the quickest transition from an emerging sport to a championship sport in NCAA history. It’s also the fastest-growing NCAA sport over the last five years at the Division I level.
Spittal hopes to one day see it offered by the Virginia High School League. But Russell said that’s a long-term ambition that he doesn’t see happening any time soon because of a lack of facilities.
“It’s not like the most heard-of sport [in Virginia],” Spittal said. “But as soon as it gets out I’m sure so many girls would love to try it.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.