Local high school teams get back to workouts

As Elijah Christopher lined up with his Massaponax High School football teammates and looked around last Tuesday, he couldn’t contain his wide grin.

It was the first day Spotsylvania County allowed out-of-season conditioning to take place.

Athletic directors at the county’s five high schools said their coaches and athletes have been eager to gather again after nearly six months of restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was just exciting to be back,” Christopher said. “We haven’t been together in a while. We were all happy. It’s been all smiles.”

There are still strict guidelines to be followed.

Before coaches, athletes and trainers arrive they have to do an online health screening each time they participate.

The health assessment asks if they’ve experienced a body temperature above 100.4 degrees, chills, loss of smell or taste, cough or sore throat or other COVID-19 symptoms. Body temperatures must be checked by athletes or their parents before they arrive on school property, and not directly prior to participation.

“We don’t want them even coming to campus if they have a fever,” Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman said.