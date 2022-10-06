100722-fls-spts-bowling_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Jim Wolfe 235, 213, 199, 647; Ken Pritchard 256, 214, 644; Thomas Bellinger 236, 191, 608; Tom Grier 234, 190, 590; Stan Trunack 213, 191, 588; Ron Daniels 214, 588; John Rourke 217; Jeff Abt 210; Bob McGann 208; Larry Roath 204; Chris Hara 203; Richard Jaco 197, 193; Michael Paige 195; Elgin McCarley 195; Ken Greene 192; Marcus Sparks 191; Ed Watson 191.

Deborah Brooks 201, 200, 566; Soledad Russell 203, 532; Pong Cobb 178, 172, 494; Margaret Perry 176, 486; Hannah Jenkins 189, 484; Linda Hara 470; Patty Hoover 470; Gae Lombardi 183; Dottie Branscome 174; Linda White 172; Peggy Roath 170.

Merchants mixed league

Elgin McCarley 263, 673; Bryan Gallahan 251, 642; David Edwards 279, 641; Greg Smith 255, 638; James Borden 635; James Murray 633; Stan Trunack 233, 622; Sean Butler 256; Michael Zemore 255; Marcus Bevels 239; Ryan Sanchez 236; Curtis Hills 235; Gavin Moore 233.

Claudia Bayless 212, 221, 584; LaTonia Livingston 243; Megan Combs 206; Shawanna Rollins 200.

Green pin

Matthew Moore 236.

Melissa Wilson 207.

Jet setters

Bradley Elliott 247.

Fishing report

RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the bite is going to be tough this weekend with the impending…

