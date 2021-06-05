 Skip to main content
Area baseball players in the pros
Area baseball players in the pros

Courtland grad Ryan McBroom hit his team-high eighth home run in Triple-A Omaha’s 13-8 win over Iowa Friday. He’s batting .220 with 18 RBIs.

Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George native, is batting .217 with two RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals’ backup catcher.

Mountain View grad Dylan Hall is on the injured list at Double-A Binghamton (N.Y.) after going 0-2 with a 10.32 ERA in three starts this season.

Orange grad Bradley Hanner has two saves and a 3.14 ERA in five appearances for the Minnesota Twins’ Low-A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla.

