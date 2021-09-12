Auto racing: Bailey claims an elusive first victory at Dominion Raceway

On a night of remembrance for the events of 20 years ago, Mason Bailey had a night that he will never forget after he parked his Geico of Fredericksburg Late Model car in victory lane after picking up his first win at Dominion Raceway.

Bailey, who has posted three second- and five third-place finishes this season, had not been able to put it together until Saturday night, when it all came together for him. Starting on the pole for the first of two twin 60-lap features, Bailey survived five caution laps and led flag to flag to pick up his first checkered flag at the Thornburg raceway.

“It’s such a relief," he said after the race. "We come out here every week, my team gives me really fast race cars that are capable of winning and to finally pull it off just feels awesome”.

Peyton Sellers, the current points leader, overcame a spin five laps into the race to come back and finish second. Doug Barnes rounded out the top three.

The second feature saw the mandatory invert of the top eight, which put Chase Burrow on the pole and Bailey in eighth. Sellers, who was looking to help his national points title, had to start at the back of the field in 20th due to changing a tire in between features.