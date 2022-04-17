Auto racing: Dominion races show there will be a battle for Virginia Race crown

A year ago, Ryan Matthews dominated the Virginia Racer Late Model class, winning 10 of 18 races. After the series visited Dominion Raceway Saturday night, while it is still early, it appears there will be more parity within the division in 2022.

Eddie Slagle and Mike Ganoe won the twin races, meaning there have been four different winners in four races this season.

Richard Storm won the pole for the 35-lap opener, edging Alex Brock by 0.03 seconds. But following the draw, Slagle started first and survived three cautions and led flag to flag to pick up his first win of the year. Rounding out the top three were Ganoe and Alex Brock.

Following the mandatory invert, Pete Sullivan started on the pole for the nightcap, which was more of a demolition derby at times than an oval race. Two cautions flew before the first lap could be completed, taking out almost a third of the field including Brock, Slagle and Leitz.

Once they finally went green, it looked as if Sullivan may accomplish what Slagle did in the first twin and go flag to flag. But Ganoe picked his way through the carnage and came back from seventh starting position to complete a last lap pass and pick up his first checkered flag of the year. Sullivan came home second and Brock picked up his second third place finish on the night.

The Virginia Vintage Racing Series made its first of two stops at Dominion on Saturday night. This is a touring series that requires all cars to be a 1980 or earlier body style for asphalt tracks. Josh Roberts won for the Modified group and Sparky won for the Sportsman Group. These cars are back in action at Dominion on Aug. 20.

In the Modified division Wayne Hartley ended a long winless drought by holding off Kayla Surles to take home the checkered flag. Peyton Ferree started on the pole after the invert and appeared to be the car to beat, but an engine issue with eight laps to go ended his night.

In other action, Cameron Ruggles got his first win of the season in the UCAR division going flag to flag and holding off Dallas Cosby and Mike Chapman.

On April 23,{sup} {/sup}the Geico Late Models will ve back at the track for twin 60 lap features. Also in action will be the Dominion Stocks, AnyCars, as well as the INEX Legends and Bandos.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7. Tickets are available at Dominionraceway.com and are $2 cheaper online than at the gate.