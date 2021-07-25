Auto racing: Matthews continues his strong run in Late Model racing at Dominion Raceway

Late model driver Ryan Matthews picked up right where he left off last week, earning another victory at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg on Saturday.
Matthews, who triumphed in a 35-lap race at Dominion on July 17, won his seventh victory of the season in the Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer Late Model series. Much like the race the week before, a good portion of the field was taken out in wrecks, leading to three cautions.
Jason Pittman earned his first pole for the season after top qualifier Cameron Burke (16.429) pulled a six for the invert and started sixth on the grid. Within three laps, Matthews’ No. 51 car was out front with Burke playing catch-up in second.
Both drivers avoided the carnage that led to the first two cautions, but Burke was caught up in the wash during the third. A red flag was put out to allow crews to clean the track, and once the race resumed, Matthews was able to get a solid restart. Mike Ganoe got around Peyton Lee to take second place, leaving Lee in third. Burke’s points chase took a serious hit, finishing just outside of the top 10 in 11th.
The Alcova Mortgage Modified division was back for a second straight week with twin 50 lap features. Current points leader Mike Rudy took the pole in qualifying but drew a two to start outside of row one. Jimmy Humblet led them to the green to start the race, but Chris Humblet was able to take the lead shortly after the start and drove away for the win. J. Humblet was second and Eric Fowlkes finished third.
The only other class that was able to run its feature Saturday night before rain moved in was the Mini Stock class, where Jesse Jones took the win over Keith Riley and EJ Kenny.
This weekend, Dominion Raceway will host the Soles4Souls Big One race, sponsored by WG Speeks.
Following a 5–8 p.m. practice session Friday, the race weekend will start with competitions in the Dominion Stocks, UCARS, and Any Car series. On Saturday night, Dominion will showcase twin 100 laps for the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Models in the Soles4Souls Big One. There will also be features for the Virginia Racer, INEX Legends and Bando classes. Gates will open Saturday at 5 p.m.; the green flag for the first race will drop at 7 p.m.