Auto racing: Sellers team starts off Dominion racing season with winning efforts

It had been six months since the Geico Late Model class had a feature at Dominion Raceway, but on Saturday night, Peyton Sellers and his stable of drivers picked up right where they left off last year.

Sellers, the defending Late Model champion, and Daniel Silvestri claimed the 60-lap twin features in opening the season against a stout 21-car field.

Sellers, Landon Pembelton and Daniel Silvestri backed up their strong practice drives with solid qualifying efforts for the first feature, with Sellers posting a top time of 14.989. After the invert, Doug Barnes started on the pole while Sellers rolled off fifth.

Clean for the first 33 laps, the first feature was stalled by back-to-back cautions, the first a spin-out by Sellers that dropped him back to 13th place. Just prior to second caution coming out, Silvestri took the lead over from Doug Barnes and didn't give it back, claiming his first win of the year in Thornburg. Barnes, Mason Bailey, Sellers and Mini Tyrell rounded out the top five.

The second feature had John Goin on the pole after the mandatory eight–car invert. Goin led the first 16 laps before Tyrell assumed the lead, with Sellers right in his tire tracks. It took Sellers eight more laps to reel Tyrell in, make the pass and never look back. Sellers navigated the race's lone caution and went on to take his first checkered flag of the year. Tyrell, Silvestri and Davey Callihan, who massaged his car's electrical issues to rally from 15th place, finished behind Sellers.

“That car was really good and once it got out front it was a rocket ship," Silvestri said about racing at Dominion following a year's absence to drive on the CARS tour. “Our Sellers racing team did a great job preparing for tonight.

The Dominion Stock class kicked off its season with Dan Rogers looking to continue the dominance he displayed in 2021. He took the pole with a 17.596 but was inverted to fifth. Early in the feature, Rogers made contact with race leader Chris Sylvester and Rogers fell back in the field. Richard Powers inherited the lead and would go on to take the first feature of the year. Todd Ruggles and Rogers crossed the finish line second and third, respectively.

Other classes and winners from Saturday night included Alek Andrecs getting the victory for the Legends division, Jesse Jones taking the checkered flag in the Mini Stock feature, Brian Rundstrom triumphing in the Bando feature and John Andrew winning in the Any Car division.

On Saturday, Dominion Raceway will have twin races for the Virginia Racer Kate Model division. The Modifieds, UCARS, Any Cars and Virginia Vintage divisions will also be in action. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops for the first race at 7 p.m.