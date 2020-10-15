Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Merchants mixed league
Oct. 13 scores
James Murray 261, 279, 766; John Oliver 232, 245, 694; James Myers 278, 684; Kenneth Pritchard 266, 236, 681; Bryan Gallahan 244, 668; Devon Jobe 233, 233, 663; Mark Gallahan 247, 649; Greg Smith 267, 638; John Heard 622; Leonard Turner 240; Marcus Bevels 236; John Cleveland 234.
Jacqueline Adams 223, 596; LaTonia Livingston 231.
Oct. 6 scores
James Myers 258, 693; Bryan Gallahan 249, 239, 678; Elgin McCarley 235, 677; James Murray 246, 650; John Cleveland 258, 641; John Oliver 635; Richard Holmes 632; Donny Via 247; Zachary Hutto 245; Franklin Grant 242; Ronald Foster 240; Greg Smith 238; Richard Jaco 235; Bruce White 234.
LaTonia Livingston 222, 237, 638; Claudia Bayless 213, 235, 614; Shawana Rollins 200.
Wednesday frenzy
Oct. 14 scores
Wes Demory 272, 701; Nick Wynkoop 238, 231, 670; Jeff Crouch 267, 653; Wayne Whitley 237, 652; Ricky Kulp 243, 648; Ron Foster 646; David Coffee 641; Jake Kerns 247, 637; Thad Rand 256, 632; Matt Roe 246; Ray Landrum 240; James Borden 237; Matt Dershewitz 233.
Lydia Sullivan 238, 223, 205, 666; Noni Anderson 204; Michelle Livingston 202, 201.
Oct. 7 scores
Elgin McCarley 257, 233, 714; Ray Landrum 246, 669; Gogie Thompson 655; Chris Johnson 245, 651; Bob Haynes 258, 641; Roland Jackson 259; Bradley Morris 247; Tim Wright 233.
Beth Kulp 237, 223, 212, 672; Lydia Sullivan 203; Debbie Lanum 202.
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Larry Roath 247, 211, 198, 656; Elgin McCarley 238, 222, 196, 656; Ken Pritchard 244, 195, 618; John Fillis 236, 194, 616; Stanley Trunack 232, 202, 599; Gil Taylor 228, 598; Bobby Phillips 209, 577; Chris Hara 238; Rick Watkins 221; Joe Kelly 214; Jim Wolfe 211; Sam Pitner 211; John Rourke 209, 191; Bob McGann 204, 204; Ron Daniels 198.
Pat Jaco 209, 523; Penny Young 188, 501; Lydia Sullivan 491; Linda Jones 177, 482; Ruby Charity 203, 473; Joan Campion 183; Helen Sobolak 170.
Guys and dolls
D.J. Watkins 257, 234, 674; Ricky Kulp 257, 666; Steve Foushee 645; Michael Gibble 265; Zach Hutto 253; Steve Young 234.
Beth Kulp 206.
Jet setters
Mike Williams 624; Gary Lowzik 241.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Kathy Smith 181.
