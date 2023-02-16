AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
John Fillis 266, 227, 215, 708; Elgin McCarley 279, 245, 694; Jeff Abt 246, 208, 204, 658; Ralph Grubb 223, 203, 191, 617; Larry Roath 236, 199, 609; Richard Perks 212, 197, 191, 600; Evan Snowman 215, 208, 596; Dave Brady 235, 204, 596; Ken Pritchard 217, 194, 591; Richard Jaco 215, 211, 575; Tom Grier 227, 575; Joey Kincer 235; Jose Roman 225, 198; Ron Daniels 215; Dusty Perry 211; Marcus Sparks 211; Robert Creekmur 210; Eric Williams 208, 206; Johnnie Daniel 205; Stanley Trunack 204, 193; Don Clarke 202; Frank Grant 194; Ed Watson 194; Otis Davis 190; Kevin Frye 190; John Rourke 190.
Patty Hoover 232, 181, 170, 583; Pam Payne 191, 189, 170, 550; Donna Tutt 203, 181, 539; Sol Russell 177, 176, 520; Lottie Gorham 179, 174, 519; Gae Lombardi 199, 178, 513; Peggy Roath 170, 499; Ruby Charity 189, 490; Donna Newman 489; Billie Mitchem 178, 179, 484; Pong Cobb 184, 477; Becky Daniel 177,472; Linda Worthington 171; Susan Cole 170.
Merchants mixed league
Bruce White 279, 685; Elgin McCarley 256, 230, 659; Michael Zemore 231, 236, 647; John Oliver 234, 638; James Borden 247, 636; John Heard 632; George Reid 245.
Claudia Bayless 208; LaTonia Seawright 204; Vivian Bellinger 201; LaTonia Livingston 201; Brenda Robinson 201; Victoria White 201.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Bob McGann 242, 210, 210, 662; Roy Stein 202; Ralph Grubb 197; John Daniel 196; Chris Hara 193; Keith Neeley 192; Bill Ward 190.
Michelle Mullikin 189, 515; Linda Kadar 176, 501; Pam Smariga 171, 174, 479; Kathy Smith 172.
Green pin
Ryan Sanchez 235, 245, 661.
Melissa Wilson 201.
Jet setters
James Lyles 265.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Kerry Lange 186.