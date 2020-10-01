 Skip to main content
Bowling scores
Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Merchant mixed league

Sept. 29 scores

Richard Holmes 235, 268, 257, 760; Bryan Gallahan 280, 248, 737; Kareem Gourdine 269, 700; Joshua Cleveland 244, 670; James Myers 232, 245, 659; Robert Voight 254; Thomas Bellinger 236; Bruce White 236; John Heard 235.

Rachel Marlow 216; Lottie Gorham 200.

Sept. 22 scores

Ronald Fioster 279, 715; James Myers 246, 236, 690; Franklin Grant 244, 237, 685; Chris Noltee 257, 679; Richard Holmes 257, 237, 677; Kenneth Pritchard 236, 655; Leonard Turner 232, 626; John Oliver 232, 621; Pete Oliver 269; Timothy Hart 237; Tanner Via 237.

Claudia Bayless 227, 589; Patty Blanton 209; Temple Ferrell 209; Helen Henderson 203; Cindy Spitler 203.

Sept. 15 scores

James Myers 253, 701; John Oliver 234, 235, 684; Richard Holmes 235, 628; Timothy Hart 240 Franklin Grant 238.

Lottie Gorham 213, 209, 600; Rachel Marlowe 225.

Sept. 8 scores

Richard Holmes 230, 266, 721; James Myers 251, 654; Wayne Ferrell 265, 635; Chris Noltee 236, 634; Bruce White 234; Timothy Hart 247; John Oliver 246.

Kathryn White 219; Claudia Bayless 207 LaTonia Livingston 205.

Wednesday frenzy

Ricky Kulp 256, 279, 764; Ray Landrum 278, 235, 727; Jake Kerns 233, 236, 236, 705; Tommy Baron 258, 696; Joey Hodge 289, 677; Purvis Beanum 230, 655; Nick Wynkoop 235, 642; Gogie Thompson 641; Bob Haynes 235, 633; Ken Cregar 629; Bradley Morris 234, 628; Justin Kime 258, 622; Elgin McCarley 257; Hank Houston 238; Jimmy Cepeda 237; Ron Foster 233; Stan Turnack 233.

Michelle Livingston 209, 225, 611.

Jet setters

Shelley Surfer 208.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Loretta LaTerra 192.

