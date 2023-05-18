Bowling scores May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMF FREDERICKSBURGTuesday summer mixed leagueCory Jamison 238, 257, 719.Michelle Mullikin 200.Green pinLogan Snowman 247.Rose Mary Cohn 203; Melissa Wilson 200. 0 Comments Tags Bowling Amf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular KEN PERROTTE: Angling opportunities exceed stunning vistas along Lower Niagara River May is an incredible month for fishing. Winter ice has left the country’s northernmost reaches and warming waters trigger spawning frenzies an… Nearman, Poorbaugh repeat as Great Train Race winners For a second consecutive year, Bryce Nearman of Stafford and Sierra Poorbaugh of Fredericksburg were the overall winners in Sunday’s Great Tra… Watch Now: Related Video Charles Barkley slams Ja Morant over latest gun incident What NBA stars have said about Victor Wembanyama What NBA stars have said about Victor Wembanyama Shohei Ohtani continues smashing records Shohei Ohtani continues smashing records Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earns masters degree during offseason Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earns masters degree during offseason