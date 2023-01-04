Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco's trios (seniors)
Gil Taylor 252, 236, 193, 681; John Oliver 253, 225, 202, 680; Elgin McCarley 232, 215, 204, 651; Richard Perks 261, 228, 624; Ken Pritchard 215, 209, 199, 523; Doug Corum 241, 191, 612; Paul Hibbs 217, 194, 190, 601; Kevin Frye 234, 195, 600; Jim Wolfe 238, 597; Stanley Trunack 230, 588; Jeff Abt 218, 194, 582; Paul Rumbaugh 208, 195, 571; Tom Foskey 206; Patrick Fetner 206; Bobby Phillips 204; Frank Grant 200, 191; Bob Resio 199; Eric Williams 198; William Carrington 197; Thomas Bellinger 195; Larry Williams 193; Tom Grier 191, 190; Chris Hara 191; Larry Roath 191; Jose Roman191.
Penny Young 186, 180, 521; Patty Hoover 205, 180, 521; Pam Payne 192, 173, 519; Deneen Brown 179, 175, 519; Hannah Jenkins 177, 176, 504; Linda Worthington 486; Melinda Reynolds 188, 485; Lottie Gorham 171, 481; Pong Cobb 183, 481; Billie Mitchem 171, 470; Ruby Charity 204; Donna Newman 180; Linda Schlosser 180; Dottie Branscome 179; Soledad Russell 175; Judy Bondurant 173.
Merchants mixed league
John Oliver 235, 248, 691; James Murray 245, 242, 691; Stan Trunack 257, 661; Earl Ugalde 246, 643; Greg Smith 254, 639; John Heard 266, 631; Wayne Ferrell 631; Michael Zemore 243, 629; David Edwards 255, 626; Richard Hailstalk 246; Cory Jamison 245; Thomas Bellinger 233.
Claudia Bayless 202; Shawana Rollins 201; LaTonia Livingston 200.