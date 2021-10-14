 Skip to main content
Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Elgin McCarley 245, 234, 664; Jim Wolfe 247, 214, 195, 656; Ken Pritchard 247, 199, 606; Tom Grier 212, 200, 599; Doug Corum 202, 194, 577; John Fillis 237, 576; Marcus Sparks 210, 195, 570; Ron Daniels 232; William Williams 222; Robert Epp 217; Joe Kelly 214; Larry Roath 214; Tinky Perry 205; Chris Hara 205; Ed Watson 204, 190; Richard Jaco 203; Gil Taylor 201; Caleb Blankenship 200; John Rourke 199; Bob McGann 196, 194; Otis Davis 193; Robert Shelton 191, 191.

Deborah Brooks 198, 195, 546; Billie Mitchem 203, 179, 526; Isabelle Pryor 208, 516; Ruby Charity 208, 176, 490; Vivian Bellinger 171, 488; Angela Harge 191, 475; Donna Tutt 170, 170, 472; Penny Young 180; Joan Reasonover 177; Tina Corum 176; Dottie Branscome 175, 173; Lisa Watts 172; Peggy Roath 171.

Merchants mixed league

Ronald Foster 269, 688; Stan Trunack 662; Danny Korpanty 247, 649; John Oliver 245, 647; David Edwards 235, 644; James Myers 626; John Heard 624; Kareem Gourdine 241; Mark Gallahan 237.

Katie Blevins 211; Barbara Jones 210; Victoria White 205.

Goodtimers (seniors)

Elgin McCarley 244, 654; Michael Burke 223; David Wells 221; Ralph Grubb 219; Philip Pryor 216; Joseph Greene 215; Wade Haney 211; Richard Jaco 201.

Isabelle Pryor 201, 545; Penny Young 203, 514; Ruby Charity 201, 503.

LOW fun league (seniors)

John Daniel 225, 551; Roy Stein 210; Stu Frenkel 202; Rick Fields 199.

Linda Kadar 203, 170, 536; Sherry Newman 178.

Jet setters

Glenn Williams 287, 648; Joshwin Owen 235.

Green pin

Matthew Moore 234, 661; Mark Eastlick 234.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Janet Burrows 180, 183, 493.

