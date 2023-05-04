Bowling scores May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMF FREDERICKSBURGTuesday summer mixed leagueCurtis Hills 238, 267, 713; Gregory Smith 245, 650.Jet settersJames Lyles 621; Kevin Frye 230.Shelley Surfer 202. 0 Comments Tags Bowling Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Fishing report RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad run is at its peak. Trophy striped bass are still in… Tides chart TIDES AT FREDERICKSBURG Outdoors: Fishing report RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaberof the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad bite is winding down. The better bite is holding in d… Recreation: Pirch, Daniels top finishers in Heppe Chiropractic 15k Christopher Pirch and Natalie Daniels led the field to the finish line at the Heppe Chiropractic 15k in downtown Fredericksburg on Sunday. Watch Now: Related Video Move over Karate Kid! This 10-year-old Muay Thai master already has sights on the Olympics Shaquille O’Neal has his say on the all-time NBA top 10 Shaquille O’Neal has his say on the all-time NBA top 10 How much money does the NBA MVP winner receive? How much money does the NBA MVP winner receive? Novak Djokovic to play at U.S. Open after COVID-19 policy change Novak Djokovic to play at U.S. Open after COVID-19 policy change