 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling scores
0 comments

Bowling scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AMF FREDERICKSBURG

Jaco’s trios (seniors)

Elgin McCarley 278, 269, 236, 783; Jim Wolfe 214, 202, 202, 618; Gil Taylor 226, 193, 597; Ray Landrum 219, 203, 580; John Zentner 224; Bob McGann 221; Chris Hara 217; Rick Watkins 216; Michael Paige 212; Ken Pritchard 211; John Rourke 199; William Williams 193, 191; Robert Epp 193.

Lydia Sullivan 199, 171, 528; Margaret Perry 179, 484; Linda Worthington 175.

Merchants mixed league

Bryan Gallahan 265, 246, 268, 779; John Oliver 256, 253, 733; Wayne Ferrell 289, 256, 730; James Murray 246, 247, 687; James Spitler 234, 234, 670; Robert Voigt 268, 652; James Myers 232, 649; Elgin McCarley 640; Richard Holmes 233, 634; Kareem Gourdine 631; Mark Gallahan 247; Thomas Marinari 234; Shane Young 231.

LaTonia Livingston 232, 205, 623; Taylor Myers 238, 594; Kathryn White 201.

LOW fun league (seniors)

Nov. 5 scores

John Rourke 220, 210, 595; Dan Deputy 247, 568; Bob Leuallen 210; John Lockhart 190.

Chris Craft 173, 169, 466.

Oct. 29 scores

Don Southern 201.

Jet setters

Kenneth Whitley 278, 653; Devin Jobe 621.

LOW ladies and friends (seniors)

Julie Meehan 179.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert