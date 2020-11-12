Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Elgin McCarley 278, 269, 236, 783; Jim Wolfe 214, 202, 202, 618; Gil Taylor 226, 193, 597; Ray Landrum 219, 203, 580; John Zentner 224; Bob McGann 221; Chris Hara 217; Rick Watkins 216; Michael Paige 212; Ken Pritchard 211; John Rourke 199; William Williams 193, 191; Robert Epp 193.
Lydia Sullivan 199, 171, 528; Margaret Perry 179, 484; Linda Worthington 175.
Merchants mixed league
Bryan Gallahan 265, 246, 268, 779; John Oliver 256, 253, 733; Wayne Ferrell 289, 256, 730; James Murray 246, 247, 687; James Spitler 234, 234, 670; Robert Voigt 268, 652; James Myers 232, 649; Elgin McCarley 640; Richard Holmes 233, 634; Kareem Gourdine 631; Mark Gallahan 247; Thomas Marinari 234; Shane Young 231.
LaTonia Livingston 232, 205, 623; Taylor Myers 238, 594; Kathryn White 201.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Nov. 5 scores
John Rourke 220, 210, 595; Dan Deputy 247, 568; Bob Leuallen 210; John Lockhart 190.
Chris Craft 173, 169, 466.
Oct. 29 scores
Don Southern 201.
Jet setters
Kenneth Whitley 278, 653; Devin Jobe 621.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Julie Meehan 179.
