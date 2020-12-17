Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Jim Wolfe 257, 255, 193, 705; John Zentner 236, 236, 209, 681; Bob McGann 244, 236, 650; Ken Pritchard 232, 200, 617; Larry Roath 237, 208, 605; D.J. Johnson 201, 194, 584; Robert Epp 203, 197, 572; Gil Taylor 235, 572; William Williams 239; Larry Williams 214; Rick Watkins 208; Tinky Perry 205, 190; Richard Jaco 203; Elgin McCarley 203, 190; George Martin 199; Randall Pope 198; John Euson 195; Joe Kelly 194; Bill Riley 191.
Lydia Sullivan 206, 192, 170, 568; Patty Hoover 195, 175, 535; Bonnie Blum 199, 479; Linda Worthington 176, 477.
Merchants mixed league
Elgin McCarley 269, 256, 719; Richard Holmes 275, 255, 706; John Oliver 257, 669; Bruce White 233, 658; George Reid 243, 655; James Murray 237, 643; Bryan Gallahan 279, 642; Joshua Cleveland 239, 629; Greg Smith 241, 626; Kenneth Pritchard 622; Leonard Turner 620; Linwood Grier 258; Thomas Via 244; Tanner Via 238; Franklin Grant 236; Thomas Bellinger 231.
Shawana Rollins 231.
LOW fun league (seniors)
John Roarke 191, 557; Dan Deputy 200; Bob Leuallen 194.
Nancy King 206, 500; Bobbie Hollenbach 173, 467; Chris Craft 171, 462.
Jet setters
Kenneth Whitley 256, 650; Daniel Pittman 624; Kevin Frye 256.
