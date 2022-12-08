Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco's trios (seniors)
Jim Einhorn 266, 247, 224, 737; Tom Grier 247, 227, 205, 679; Jason Hart 245, 201, 194, 640; Ken Pritchard 215, 214, 614; Larry Roath 214, 201, 196, 611; Thomas Bellinger 213, 202, 194, 609; John Oliver 206, 203, 200, 609; Elgin McCarley 247, 213, 607; Kevin Frye 206, 203, 194, 603; Gil Taylor 214, 193, 191, 598; Doug Corum 225, 221, 597; Ron Daniels 222, 195, 580; Kevin White 237, 579; Jeff Abt 219, 574; John Fillis 234, 195, 573; Stanley Trunack 236; Pat Fetner 215; Frank Grant 213; Bob McGann 204, 202.
Vivian Bellinger 192, 178, 175, 545; Soledad Russell 191, 171, 518; Pong Cobb 188, 507; Lottie Gorham 181, 178, 505; Ruby Charity 179, 494; Josie Watson 173, 484; Linda Peck 182, 483; Linda White 182, 480; Linda Worthington 181, 476; Jackie Allen 475; Penny Young 185, 473; Bonnie Blum 471; Peggy Roath 190; Pam Payne 185; Isabelle Pryor 179; Joan Campion 176; Margaret Perry 175; Melinda Reynolds 173.
Merchants mixed league
Elgin McCarley 258,, 268, 256, 782; John Oliver 267, 247, 715; Earl Ulgalde 245, 236, 676; John Cleveland 241, 666; Cory White 234, 665; Jerrel Rollins 240, 235, 638; Thomas Franklin 237, 638; James Borden 620; Chris Paunov 243; Chris Calascione 242; Greg Smith 233.
LaTonia Livingston 235, 245, 654; Sandra Goodrum 224; Shawanna Rollins 219; Barbara Jones 211; Victoria White 208.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Paul Jacobson 205, 200, 191, 596; John Lockhart 551; David Allen 212; Bill Ward 212; John Rourke 203; Dan Deputy 201; Cecil Hurst 197; Garth Lamb 192.
Linda Kadar 198, 181, 180, 559; Michelle Mullikin 191, 479; Bobbie Hollenbach 170, 471; Chris Craft 203; Pam Smariga 173; Linda Hara 170.
Green pin
Dec. 5 scores
Richard Harmon 236, 237, 673; Arthur Smith 231, 656; Evan Showman 245, 641; Matthew Moore 625; Dylan Perdue 234.
Emilie Rusk 247, 582.
Nov. 28 scores
Shelley Surfer 200.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Sherry Newman 463; Loretta Lafley 182.
Jet setters
Melissa Wilson 212.