Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Ken Pritchard 257, 246, 226, 729; Elgin McCarley 266, 226, 675; Jim Einhorn 244, 224, 664; Jim Wolfe 234, 225, 203 ,662; Thomas Bellinger 225, 214, 199, 638; Doug Corum 223, 581; Ed Watson 201, 193, 581; John Fillis 225; Jose Roman 219; Ken Greene 213; Robert Epp 211; Chris Hara 207, 190; William Carrington 203; John Rourke 202; Jim Jenkins 201; Richard Jaco 197; Otis Davis 197; Marcus Sparks 197; Bob Resio 196; Robert Shelton 194; Gil Taylor 193; Ron Daniels 191.
Carrie Pritchard 239, 589; Sherika Jenkins 212, 197, 172, 581; Patty Hoover 202, 195, 172, 569; Tina Corum 225, 171, 554; Linda Worthington 191, 188, 546; Pat Jaco 215, 180, 533; Linda Peck 184, 183, 532; Gena Gunn 180, 504; Donna Tutt 174, 171, 503; Linda Hara 181, 173, 499; Deborah Brooks 173, 173, 496.
Merchants mixed league
Elgin McCarley 300, 241, 709; Richard Holmes 259, 246, 708; Stan Trunack 232, 683; Wayne Ferrell 252, 257, 676; Doug Gathof 247, 246, 661; Michael Zemore 233, 639; John Heard 276, 624; Greg Smith 240; Shane Young 234; Steven Young 233.
Victoria White 214, 593; Sandra Goodrum 221; LaTonia Livingston 204; Barbara Jones 201;Megan Combs 201.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Jose Roman 228, 199, 589; David Allen 235, 197, 568; John Rourke 194, 190, 563; Keith Neeley 186, 185, 552; Alan Lofdahl 197.
Linda Kadar 194, 194, 552; Bobbie Hollenbach 175.
Jet setters
Alfred Okomo 236, 253, 673.
Heather Dail 200.
LOW ladies and friends
Linda Kadar 171, 190, 495; Nancy King 170, 459; Heidi Brown 188.
Green pin
Jimmy Cepeda 245.