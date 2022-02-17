Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
Jaco’s trios (seniors)
Jim Einhorn 268, 247, 212, 727; John Fillis 300, 233, 691; Jeff Abt 254, 209, 208, 671; Bob McGann 256, 243, 664; Robert Shelton 247, 204, 633; John Rourke 233, 210, 624; Ken Pritchard 235, 208, 623; Dave Brady 212, 202, 195, 609; Doug Corum 227, 203, 608; Ron Daniels 234, 605; Jim Wolfe 234, 199, 603; Gil Taylor 222, 193, 600; Elgin McCarley 206, 197, 196, 599; Bobby Phillips 237, 594; Thomas Bellinger 219, 579; Chris Harr 218, 190, 573; David Wells 209; Eric Williams 204; Joe Kelly 203; Larry Roath 201; Richard Jaco 195; D.J. Johnson 194; Bill Carrington 192, 191; Ken Greene 192; Robert Epp 190.
Carrie Pritchard 257, 234, 202, 693; Deborah Brooks 235, 185, 581; Linda Harr 193, 182, 181, 557; Angela Harge 177, 1777, 516; Peggy Roath 183, 172, 505; Pong Cobb 504; Donna Tutt 178, 482; Linda Worthington 195, 480; Soledad Russell 473; Linda Peck 185; Bonnie Bloom 175; Pam Payne 173; Pat Jaco 173; Gae Lombardi 172.
Merchants mixed league
Ronald Foster 256, 236, 717; David Edwards 287, 232, 695; Bruce White 233, 231, 692; Stan J. Trunack 654; Richard Hailstalk 244, 651; John Oliver 646; Stan W. Trunack 235, 645; Elgin McCarley 246, 643; Bryan Gallahan 234, 638; Doug Gathof 631; James Borden 258, 627; Michael Zemore 247; Kareem Gourdine 235; Donnie Via 232.
LaTonia Livingston 220, 223, 629; Claudia Bayless 236; Lottie Gorham 225; Shawanna Rollins 209; Heather O’Brien 206 Katie Blevins 201, 203; Lydia Sullivan 200.
Goodtimers (seniors)
Elgin McCarley 299, 802; Jay Rollins 247, 713; Robert Shelton 226, 638; Ken Pritchard 223, 626; Joe Greene 214; George Martin 207.
Lisa Watts 206. 538; Isabelle Pryor 520; Pauline Gorton 180, 515; Linda Worthington 205; Josie Watson 194; Gae Lombardi 189; Ruby Charity 180; Billie Mitchem 180.
LOW fun league (seniors)
Bob McGann 231, 196, 595; Roy Stein 213, 191, 189, 593; Jeff Flynn 212, 555; Skip Bond 206, 550; Evan Snowman 225; John Daniel 210; John Lockhart 203; Coach Brant 195; Donnie Mason 190.
Michelle Mullikin 185, 182, 512; Linda Kadar 191, 505.
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Nancy King 194, 509; Betty Gosnell 172, 463.