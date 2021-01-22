Boys basketball: Suber, Johnson pace Riverbend to road rout over Colonial Forge

When Quan Johnson surveys his home gym, the Riverbend senior forward is motivated by what he sees.

Or rather, what he doesn’t see.

“We don’t have nothing on our banner, so that just motivates us to keep grinding and keeping our foot on the gas,” Johnson said.

If early-season returns are any indication, the Bears are looking to do something about that vacant space in the rafters. Led by Jalen Suber’s 13 points and Johnson’s rugged post play, Riverbend continued its torching of Fredericksburg-area competition with a 62–28 dismantling of Colonial Forge on Friday night.

The Bears’ average margin of victory through seven games is 35 points, and they have no intention of slowing down any time soon.

“Nobody’s intimidated by us, because we don’t have a history of being a dominant basketball program,” Riverbend coach Nat Jackson said. “We have to prove it every night, that we’re not the same old Riverbend.”

Evidence of improvement was slightly delayed on Friday, as Riverbend (7–0) opened the game 0-for-5 shooting from the field. It was senior night for the Eagles, and the smattering of parents in attendance were treated to a short-lived 4–0 lead.