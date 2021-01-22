Boys basketball: Suber, Johnson pace Riverbend to road rout over Colonial Forge

When Quan Johnson surveys his home gym, the Riverbend senior forward is motivated by what he sees.
Or rather, what he doesn’t see.
“We don’t have nothing on our banner, so that just motivates us to keep grinding and keeping our foot on the gas,” Johnson said.
If early-season returns are any indication, the Bears are looking to do something about that vacant space in the rafters. Led by Jalen Suber’s 13 points and Johnson’s rugged post play, Riverbend continued its torching of Fredericksburg-area competition with a 62–28 dismantling of Colonial Forge on Friday night.
The Bears’ average margin of victory through seven games is 35 points, and they have no intention of slowing down any time soon.
“Nobody’s intimidated by us, because we don’t have a history of being a dominant basketball program,” Riverbend coach Nat Jackson said. “We have to prove it every night, that we’re not the same old Riverbend.”
Evidence of improvement was slightly delayed on Friday, as Riverbend (7–0) opened the game 0-for-5 shooting from the field. It was senior night for the Eagles, and the smattering of parents in attendance were treated to a short-lived 4–0 lead.
“That shows me signs that my guys have flashes,” said Colonial Forge coach Anthony Mills. “That we can execute on the defensive end, that we can get to the basket and score. But it’s part of the growing pains: we turned it on, then we turned it off.”
The Bears took advantage of the flickering and never looked back, closing the first quarter on a 12–0 run and taking a 32–16 lead into halftime.
Even when Jackson opted for wholesale substitution in the second half, his reserves scored in droves. In total, 10 Riverbend players made it onto the scoring column.
“Our second unit and our bench guys want to play,” Jackson said. “They’re fighting for minutes. They’re looking down at me every time I turn around, making eye contact and waiting for their moment.”
Tajae Moore added 12 points for the Bears, who travel to Courtland next Wednesday. Ashton Schoolfield scored a team-high 11 points for Colonial Forge (1–3), which will look to rebound at Mountain View on Monday.
