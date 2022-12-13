Burkett chosen to Drag Racing Hall of Fame

Former Spotsylvania County resident Carol "Bunny" Burkett has been elected to the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame.

Burkett, who died in April 2020, was a fan favorite who won International Hot Rod Association and National Hot Rod Association Top Alcohol Funny Car titles in 1986, the same year she captured an NHRA national event win.

A West Virginia native, she once worked in a Baltimore Playboy Club, but began racing in the 1960s when her husband Mo bought her a red 1964 Mustang, which she immediately began racing on a local level. She soon graduated to national competitions in the U.S. and Canada.

A life-threatening crash in 1995 and two bouts with cancer nearly ended her racing career. She spent three weeks in a coma after the crash, which left her with two broken legs, two fractured vertebrae and a fractured wrist.

“I died three times that day; once on the stretcher and twice more in the helicopter on the way to the trauma center, but they were able to bring me back each time,” Burkett told Drag Illustrated in a 2015 feature story. “When I finally woke up and saw all the flowers, I somehow thought I was at my own funeral.”

It took her nearly a year to walk again after the crash, but she continued to compete until 2015, when she was 70 years old.

Burkett will be inducted into the Hall on March 9, 2023 in Ocala, Fla., as part of a class that includes 20-time national Funny Car champion John Force, plus drives Shelly Anderson-Payne, Ron Attenbury, Graeme Cowin and Herman "Sonny" Messner.