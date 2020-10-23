Collegiate School hands Fredericksburg Christian first loss to volleyball.

Sydney Whittaker had 24 kills and Morgan Griffis drilled 21 more, but it was not enough as the Fredericksburg Christian volleyball team dropped a 3–2 match to VISAA Division I Collegiate School in Richmond on Friday night.

The Division II Eagles battled the larger school gamely, rallying after dropping the first two sets, but fell 25–18, 25–21, 11–25, 22–25, 17–15. The loss ended Fredericksburg Christian's bid to post a perfect season.

Emma Shaeffer made 47 assists and Taylor Thomas came up with 45 digs for the Eagles (14–1), who travel to Mechanicsville on Tuesday night for a contest against Grace Christian. The match will be the final game of the season, as the VISAAA will not be staging playoffs.

FIELD HOCKEY

SJPtG 2, FCS 1 (OT)

Grayson Scott scored the lone goal for homestanding Fredericksburg Christian, while goalie Emma Jones recorded 19 saves on Thursday.

Kaleigh Branum, Christy Myers and Madeline Leonard led the defensive effort for the Eagles, travel to Dumfries for a rematch with Saint John Paul the Great on Thursday.

