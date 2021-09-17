Culpeper teacher, coach, School Board member Bobby Jenkins dies of COVID-19

Robbie, a standout quarterback, threw for a then-school-record 21 touchdowns during the 1996 season, buoying Culpeper High to a share of the Commonwealth District championship and its first playoff berth in 13 years.

Mike took over as the Blue Devils’ starting QB in 1998, tossing 48 TD passes over the next two seasons and leading Culpeper High to back-to-back district titles. During his senior season in 1999, he not only broke Robbie’s record with 28 TDs, but he led the Blue Devils to a 14-0 record and the Class 5 state championship.

Both Mike and Robbie went on to play at the collegiate level.

“Whether he was our coach or not, he always pushed us to be the very best version of ourselves both on and off the field,” Mike said when reached by phone Tuesday night. “He’s the main reason why my brother and I became the people, and student-athletes, that we did.”

Jenkins left Culpeper to become the head football coach at Caroline High School in 2004. In 2007, he led the Cavaliers to an 8-3 record, a share of the Battlefield District title and their first playoff berth since 1993. Both Mike and Robbie, as well as Jenkins’ brother, Steve, served as assistant coaches for that team.