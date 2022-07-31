Dominion Raceway: Drivers, fans welcome return of racing to Thornburg

Saturday night at Dominion Raceway saw things “get back to normal” with racing finally resuming after scheduled weeks off and rain, Peyton Sellers putting Sellers racing back into victory lane, and “The King” Philip Morris was in attendance.

The night was in honor of Morris’ son Blake, who died in 2020. Morris was there for the tribute evening and so that Blake’s late model could lead the field to the green flag in both 72-lap Geico Late Model features.

Current national points leader Layne Riggs won the pole and drew a 5 after qualifying, putting Mini Tyrell on the pole for feature one. Just past the midway point at lap 31, three of the top running drivers—Sellers, Trent Barnes and Justin Martz—were involved in an incident on the backstretch with a lap car.

Following that caution, Riggs used a solid restart to drive away and pick up his second win in the last three features. Rounding out the top four were current points leader Doug Barnes, Michael Hardin and Davey Callihan.

Feature No. 2 saw G.R. Waldrop lead the field to the green flag following the mandatory eight car invert. Sellers, who started third after his comeback from the altercation and damage, took the lead after three laps and survived three cautions in the final 10 laps to pick up his sixth feature win on the season. Callihan came home second, Doug Barnes third and Riggs fourth.

The Virginia Racer Late Models were in action as well Saturday, making their first appearance since June 18th. J.D. Eversole was second fastest behind Eddie Slagle in qualifying and held off Slagle's late bid to pass. Mike Ganoe was third and current points leader Alex Brock came home fifth.

The UCAR division had twin 20-lap features, with Michael Frayser and Mike Chapman picking up wins. Richard Powers earned the win in the Dominion Stock class, extending his points lead over Jacob Wood, who finished sixth. Bradley Wilson won the Any Car feature for the four-cylinder cars and John Andrews won the eight-cylinder Any Car class.

Next Saturday will feature Virginia Racer Late Models back in action with twin 35-lap features. Please check Dominion’s Facebook page and website for classes that will be running. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7.