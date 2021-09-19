Dominion Raceway: Goin, Baily triumph in twin features at Dominion

On a night that saw the late model national points champion crowned, and the SMART tour modifieds race for the first time, John Goin and Mason Bailey won 60-lap twin features Saturday at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.

Peyton Sellers clinched the Advanced Auto Weekly Series National Points title last week at Dominion and his stablemate Landon Pembelton was crowned the Southeast Reginal and Virginia rookie of the year. Then the two went out and helped to put on a great first feature.

Sellers took the pole and moved into the lead with 18 laps to go, but traded the lead with Pembelton and Goin several times in the final 17 laps. Coming out of turn four for the final time, Sellers and Goin touched causing Sellers to go sideways. Goin limped across the finish line to take the win. Cole Bruce picked his way through the carnage to come home second, and Sellers managed to finish third.

The second feature only saw two cautions and Bailey drove from ninth to first to pick up his second win in three tries. Michael Hardin finished second and Eddie Johnson third.