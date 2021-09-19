Dominion Raceway: Goin, Baily triumph in twin features at Dominion

On a night that saw the late model national points champion crowned, and the SMART tour modifieds race for the first time, John Goin and Mason Bailey won 60-lap twin features Saturday at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.
Peyton Sellers clinched the Advanced Auto Weekly Series National Points title last week at Dominion and his stablemate Landon Pembelton was crowned the Southeast Reginal and Virginia rookie of the year. Then the two went out and helped to put on a great first feature.
Sellers took the pole and moved into the lead with 18 laps to go, but traded the lead with Pembelton and Goin several times in the final 17 laps. Coming out of turn four for the final time, Sellers and Goin touched causing Sellers to go sideways. Goin limped across the finish line to take the win. Cole Bruce picked his way through the carnage to come home second, and Sellers managed to finish third.
The second feature only saw two cautions and Bailey drove from ninth to first to pick up his second win in three tries. Michael Hardin finished second and Eddie Johnson third.
Pole winner Matt Hirshman survived three cautions to win the first Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour race ever at Dominion, besting notable drivers such longtime NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte. Burt Myers and Jason Myers finished second and third, respectively. Season points leader John Smith was sixth.
Elsewhere, Dan Rogers won the Alcova Mortgage Dominion stock feature with Richard Powers taking second and Carson Higgs third. The Alcova Mortgage UCAR division saw Michael Frayser pick up his second win in a row with Jimmy Parker and Dallas Cosby rounding out the top three and CJ Terczak and Greg Mattingly picked up the wins in the Absolutely Amish Structures Any Car division.
This coming Saturday, the Alcova Mortgage Modifieds and the Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer division both have twin 35-lap features. The INEX Legends have twin 25-lap features and the Bandos have a 15-lap feature. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.