Dominion Raceway ready to drop green flag on season

The NASCAR-sanctioned oval track at Dominion Raceway will hold its first race of the season on Saturday night.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and racing begins promptly at 7 p.m., spokesman David West said. There are 24 races planned for this season. Prior to the main event, Dominion will hold a “spectator shootout”, in which fans can sign up to race one lap in their street cars.

The first race features true 1980s-style, metal body stock cars, followed by a large field in the Virginia Racer event, which resembles NASCAR’s Xfinity series. The main event is 75 laps and should begin around 10 p.m., West said.

Under the state’s current guidelines for COVID-19, Dominion Raceway is capped at 1,000 fans, and its ticket system is programmed to stop once it reaches that number.