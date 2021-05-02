Dominion Raceway: Schacht, Ebeling are top winners at Saturday's event

Bob Schacht and Ben Ebeling won the twin 60-lap season-opening Super Cup touring races Saturday night at Dominion Raceway.

Bob Schacht was the fastest in qualifying for the opener, regained the lead after eight laps and ran virtually unchallenged for his first checkered flag of the season in a race that featured only one yellow flag.

Eberling was the runner-up in the first race, then completed a late-race pass of Schacht in the nightcap for his first checkered flag of the season. J.J. Pack finished third in each race.

Mike Rudy and Chris Humblet won the Alcova Mortgage Modified twin races. Rudy qualified second for the opener and started fifth after the redraw, picked his way to the lead after only eight laps and held off Jimmy and Chris Humblet. Rudy spun early on in turn one of the nightcap, opening the door for Chris Humblet to hold off Adam Medek for the win.

The largest field was made up of the Truckin Thunder Virginia Racer Late Model class with 19 cars. Mike Ganoe tooke the lead until with 15 laps to go, but Cameron Burke gave him a little tap heading into turn one and drove by him for the lead. Burke stayed there until Ryan Matthews completed a late race pass to take home his second win in a row on the young season. Rounding out the top three were Eddie Slagle and Burke.