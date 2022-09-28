RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the bite is going to be tough this weekend with the impending storm. Big catfish are chewing well all day on cut baits. Smallmouth are chasing imitation crawfish. Be safe.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports nice rockfish are still being caught, along with big white perch, spot and a few puppy drum. There are reports of big redfish as far north as Colonial Beach. The biggest bluefish anyone has seen in years are also around.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540/894-5960) reports that water temps dropping into the mid 70s, Lake Anna fishing is about to take off. Midlake striper schools are moving into the lower up lake region, specifically up to the Holiday Mill Bridge and Stubbs Bridge. Other schools are already uplake feeding in shallower water on large gizzard shad. Fish within a mile of the headwaters with swimbaits and live baits on side planers. Bass anglers are finding hot zones in the upper portions of the lake, where bass are taking pitched creature and craw baits around willowgrass, docks, rocks and wood in 5-10 feet of water. Crappie anglers report good catches on docks, bridge pilings and brush piles. You can catch plenty using six-pound test line and a 2-inch jig or minnows below slip bobbers.