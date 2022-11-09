RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the keeper slot of striped bass have moved into area. Cut bait, live eels, and lures are all working. Check channel edges for the bigger fish. Black Crappie are being caught from 5-15 feet deep. Try medium minnows for better results.

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports stripers are turning on strong with the gulls exposing the numerous schools near the splits. They are chasing bait to the surface in low light conditions and schooling deeper in the 20- to 30-foot flats during the day. Run live bait on down lines or jig spoons and flukes. To locate bass, start in the backs of the creeks then work back targeting stumps, rocks or humps. Shallow running crank baits and spinner baits covering water quickly keying on areas where bait is present will get the job done. On warming trends, crappie are moving up on the points with brush in 5-10 feet of water; on colder days the larger slabs can be caught on the deeper drops.