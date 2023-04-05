RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad run is in full swing. Darts, spoons, and hair jigs are all working. Largemouth bass are starting the get on their beds. Smallmouth bass are moving from deep water into the shallows. Crappie can be caught from 5-15 feet deep. White Perch are here and hitting bloodworms and bloodworm alternatives in 15 feet of water.

POTOMAC RIVER : Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports slow fishing, although catfish are biting well on cut bait. Try bunker or mud shad. Some good size white perch are being caught by commercial nets but on few hook and line. There are lots of big red jellyfish, and the water temperature is 60.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports prespawn and spawn conditions for bass, striper/wiper and crappie. Water temperatures range from 55 degrees up lake to 60 down lake. The water clarity is excellent. For largemouth bass, spinnerbaits can be productive just off willowgrass lines above the second bridges in both the North Anna and Pamunkey Branch. Switch to fishing willowgrass with soft plastic jerkbaits, creature baits and buzzbaits once the water warms. Many mid lake fish are bedded on the new moon. Target them using creature baits and small jigs near Marshall, Pigeon and Sturgeon coves. Down lake, bass have moved shallow and are spawning in creeks and coves. The uplake region offers good striper and wiper fishing from Harris Pond up to Gold Mine Creek. The unusually clear water has made suspending jerkbaits a good choice. Target spawning and pre-spawn crappie around brush piles and docks. Brushpiles are critically important in the midlake region. Use small minnows and jigs.