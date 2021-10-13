RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the smallmouth bite is really hot right now above Little Falls. Small paddletails on light jigheads have been working. Also please be mindful of the sturgeon breading when running the river this time of year.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports plenty of rockfish, but not that many keepers. Bigger fish have been reported around Cobb Island and points south. Big catfish are being taken on the troll as well as rockfish.

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports largemouth bass are moving from deep water to shallow. Typically the younger, smaller, more aggressive fish are in the shallower water. Get away from the main lake and move into the creeks. Topwater and shallow-running crankbaits are deadly on these fish. Also pitch small plastic worms to docks and jig as it falls. Striped bass are on the move too, heading uplake following the bait run.

LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.