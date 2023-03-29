RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad are here. Try darts, or silver spoons on the in-tide for better results. The crappie bite has been consistent from the Little Falls ramp past Hopyard ramp. Try medium minnows of 1/8-ounce jigs on 10-feet-deep ledges next to structure. White and yellow Perch are also here and hitting those as well. Smallmouth bass have been hitting deep dive crawfish crankbaits.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports a slow start to the spring, with recent weather keeping most boaters at the dock. A few catfish and some big white perch have been caught.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the mid-50s, Carlos Wood reports most bass are still pre-spawn feeding and chasing baits in all areas of the lake. Spinnerbaits, jigs, medium running crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits seem to be the bait of choice for anglers. Beds are being found at the lower end of the lake. Fish in 4-12 feet of water, along shorelines. Don't worry about structure, docks, etc. Similarly, the best striper schools are in the upper and lower ends of the lake, with the evening bite the most productive in 8 feet of water with live bait. This is the time catch big crappie up to 2 pounds. Schools are still deep, but will move into shallower waters as soon as we get a warm trend. Use 2-inch grubs, small and medium minnows 1/8- or 1/4-ounce spoons.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3987) reports water temperatures are in the 50s and clear with bass and crappie heading to the shallows feeding up on small baitfish. Bass can be caught on live minnows or crankbaits. Crappie are feeding on small minnows around brush piles at the mouth of spawning coves