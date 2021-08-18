RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the tropical storm moving up the coast will make the bite tricky this week. Look for dead current areas off the main current flow. Fish will hold in these areas if the river is stained and moving fast. Try pearl white when casting artificial lures into stained water.

POTOMAC RIVER: No report

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports largemouth bass schools are located in the mid and down lake regions, from The Splits down to Dike 3.Toss a small popper or soft plastic jerkbait over roadbeds, humps, deep points and other schooling areas, especially in early mornings and late evenings. If you see baitfish on your depth finder or on the surface, stick around. Undersized striper are schooled and breaking around the State Park and splits area. These fish are mostly feeding on 2-3-inch threadfin shad so use small baits. Early mornings and just before sunset are the best times for topwater feeding. Plentiful crappie are holding on bridge pilings, 15-25 feet deep. Two-inch grubs and minnows will entice some hits. White perch fishing is excellent at The Splits, the State Park and Dike 3.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the low 80s and clear. Bass are schooling on baitfish and can be caught on top waters and soft plastics. Crappie fishing has picked up using small minnows in 8-10 feet of water. Catfishing using chicken liver and nightcrawlers, with the midlake region producing the best bite. Walleye fishing has picked up with several nice fish have been caught down lake on harness rigs.