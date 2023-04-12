RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad run is at its peak. Trophy striped bass are still in the area for catch and release until the season opens in May. White perch are hitting small underspin jigs. The yellow perch bite is good in the shallows around Port Royal.

POTOMAC RIVER: With water temps up to 65 degrees, Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports a few rockfish have been caught and released, while the schools are upriver spawning. A 38-pound catfish was recorded Tuesday, with plenty others available. Fresh cut bait is the ticket for the biggest fish. White Perch up to 10 inches have been reported.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports water temperatures have risen past the 60-degree mark, with bass and crappie spawning with striper not far behind. Some of the biggest fish of the year are available in shallow water. The hottest zone for largemouth bass is from the Route 208 bridge down to the power plant. Try using soft plastic jerkbaits, shaky worms and wacky-rigged stickbaits. fish won’t spawn until early May, but you can still catch them using spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs. Good live bait striper fishing is occurring in the region above Harris Bridge. Watch the remaining birds to show you the fish. Pull jumbo shiners or gizzard shad on side planers and free lines. Some of the best crappie fishing of the season is underway. Fish shallow wood, rocks and grass lines. Use 1-2-inch jigs on 1/32-ounce heads on six-pound test line if you like to cast. Slip bobbers and minnows in 2-4 feet of water are good, too. Hot zones are the top of the North Anna, the upper Pamunkey Branch and the upper portion of Terry’s Run.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the mid 60s and clear with bass and crappie heading to the shallows to spawn. Crappie fishing had picked up with the warming trend. Small minnows are the bait of choice. Bass can be caught on soft plastics during the spawning period. Walleye fishing has been slow, but fishing harness rigs tipped with nightcrawlers has been productive. Chicken liver and nightcrawlers has produced a few decent cats. This weekend should bring excellent fishing.