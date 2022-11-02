RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says crappie are starting to school up on deeper structure. The blue catfish bite is good and getting better. Look for trophy fish to be holding in deep, fast-moving water. Trophy striped bass are moving in and hitting bigger lures trolling.

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports a very good evening bite an hour before sunset until dark. Cast sassy shads, sea shads, jigging spoons and live bait. Striper are schooled around the splits and Rose Valley chasing bait to the surface in low light conditions and schooling deeper in the 20- to 30-foot flats during the day. Run live bait on down lines or jig Spoons and flukes. Bass are not cooperating in the back of the creeks and rivers as usual. Go directly to the mouths of the creeks working primary points and flats working deeper-diving crankbaits and jerkbaits, Fish are being caught as deep as 20-25 feet on structure and docks using jigs and 7-inch worms. Crappie are also moving up on the points with brush in 5-10 feet of water. On colder days the larger slabs can be caught on the deeper drops on primary points with structure [boulders or brush. Crappie are feeding on 3-inch threadfin shad.