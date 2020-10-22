 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg Christian's record remains unblemished as Eagles sweep St. Gertrude
Sydney Whittaker had 12 kills to pace the Fredericksburg Christian School volleyball team to 3–0 nonconference victory over visiting St. Gertrude on Thursday night. Set scores were 25–17, 25–15, 25–13.

Paige Bachman had seven kills for the Eagles.  Taylor Thomas made 15 digs, Emma Shaeffer recorded 26 assists and Maddie Bachman had three blocks.

Fredericksburg Christian (14–0) travels to Richmond on Friday for a 4 p.m. match against Collegiate School.

