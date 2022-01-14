Fredericksburg Fire soccer team set for indoor debut Saturday

Randy Ryan had the dream of bringing professional soccer to the Fredericksburg area since watching his hometown Harrisburg (Pa.) Heat play when he was young.
After a lot of research and hard work, Ryan finally created of the Fredericksburg Fire, a Division III Major Area Soccer League team. The Fire will play their first game of their inaugural season Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Field House against the Baltimore Kings.
The Fire is the first local professional indoor soccer team since the Fredericksburg Generals disbanded in 2012. MASL 3 is the third tier of MASL, home of the well-known Baltimore Blast.
“I feel like my next stage is, I do this and I offer guys what I did not necessarily have,” Ryan said. “[The Generals] spurred this idea of, ‘How do I give guys a way out?’ ”
Ryan worked closely with Fire head coach Gilberto Baez to find a group of men that would provide the team’s foundation.
“[Ryan] understands my systems and my philosophy and starting off a new team, he really wanted an imprint on that standpoint, with bringing in a new culture,” Baez said.
Throughout the tryout process, Baez said he looked at the approach players had to professionalism and their attitude toward the program.
“A lot of my philosophy is centered around the hard-working player, but heavily IQ-based,” Baez said. “I like for players to have the attitude of learning, wanting to learn, high energy and high effort.”
Ryan and Baez began holding tryouts in October and hand-picked the 20 players to begin training for the season. The first signings were Nate Foglesong, Eric Jennings, and Henry Modrica.
Foglesong played in Richmond for the ODP, Richmond Kickers, and moved on to playing Division I Soccer at Old Dominion University.
“Any chance to play soccer, I jump at especially if it means I get to represent Fredericksburg because I think it’s a cool city to be a part of,” said Foglesong, a Stafford High School graduate.
Jennings played for the University of Mary Washington’s club team before playing in the Northern Virginia area.
“I’ve been in the outskirts of the professional game for a while and this was a good opportunity to get my foot in the door and see what will happen,” Jennings said.
While most of the Fire’s players have plenty of experience, playing for an indoor team—with six players per side—has been a learning experience because of the difference to the outdoor 11-on-11 game.
“Playing indoors is very tiring,” Modrica said. “There is a different level of fitness needed for sure because you get no breaks or rest because the ball never goes out of play.”
Not only can fans go to the Field House to watch games, but they are also invited to watch practices.
“It’s a cool experience and I want to provide that to people,’” Ryan said. “I want people to come out, have fun and be part of the growth.”
Tickets for Saturday’s opener are available online at fxburgfirefc.com.
The Fire’s outdoor sister team, Commonwealth Cardinals FC, was also just announced on Monday and will be part of the USL League Two in the spring.
