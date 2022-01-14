Fredericksburg Fire soccer team set for indoor debut Saturday

“A lot of my philosophy is centered around the hard-working player, but heavily IQ-based,” Baez said. “I like for players to have the attitude of learning, wanting to learn, high energy and high effort.”

Ryan and Baez began holding tryouts in October and hand-picked the 20 players to begin training for the season. The first signings were Nate Foglesong, Eric Jennings, and Henry Modrica.

Foglesong played in Richmond for the ODP, Richmond Kickers, and moved on to playing Division I Soccer at Old Dominion University.

“Any chance to play soccer, I jump at especially if it means I get to represent Fredericksburg because I think it’s a cool city to be a part of,” said Foglesong, a Stafford High School graduate.

Jennings played for the University of Mary Washington’s club team before playing in the Northern Virginia area.

“I’ve been in the outskirts of the professional game for a while and this was a good opportunity to get my foot in the door and see what will happen,” Jennings said.