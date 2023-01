Lucas Mendes scored five goals and assisted on two others to lead the Fredericksburg Fire to a 9-7 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Spartans in am MASL3 indoor soccer game Saturday night.

Keith Witherell added a goal and an assist for the Fire (2-0). Sam Mejia and Kevin Zhu also scored, and Uriah Bentick, Roger Roja-Goodman, Eric Jennings and Olo Semera provided assists.

The Fire will host the Baltimore Kings on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Fredericksburg Field House.