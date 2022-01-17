 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg Fire wins inaugural game
Keith Witherell posted three goals and four assists as the Fredericksburg Fire edged the visiting Baltimore Kings 9-7 Saturday night in their inaugural Major Arena Soccer League 3 game at Fredericksburg Field House.

Nathan Foglesong and Uriah Bentick each added a pair of goals for the Fire, and Anthony Solorazano and Henry Mordica also scored. Lucas Mendes had two assists, and Stephen Harris made 16 saves in goal.

Henry Scott had three goals for the Kings.

Fredericksburg’s next game is Jan. 29 at Skyline City CF in Frederick. Md.

