Fredericksburg Fire's Mendes called up to national arena soccer team

Lucas Mendes of the Fredericksburg Fire indoor soccer team has been named to the USA567 national team roster for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Mexican National Futbol Rapido Team in Boise, Idaho.

Mendes had 16 goals and eight assists in the Fire’s inaugural 2021–22 season. He was named Virginia’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2015 while a senior at Arlington’s Washington-Lee High School, played one season with the University of Virginia and has played in the D.C. United Academy system.

Mendes is the first player in the Fire’s brief franchise history to earn a callup to the national team. He’s the only Major Arena Soccer League player named to the roster who does not compete in the professional league’s top division. The Fire plays in MASL3, the national league’s third tier.

“I’m humbled and excited,” Mendes said said. “This is an amazing opportunity and I hope to bring back a few tricks to the Fire for year two.”