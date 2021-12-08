Fredericksburg Grizzlies player scores air time with basketball skills

When Corey White first started playing for the Fredericksburg Grizzlies’ semi-professional basketball team in 2016, he had aspirations of earning a paycheck playing the game overseas.

But now when White laces up his sneakers and dashes up and down the court for the Grizzlies, he’s doing so to keep in shape for another passion— acting.

White is the stuntman for actor Isaiah Hill, who is the star of the Apple TV+ series “Swagger,” for which NBA star Kevin Durant and Reggie Rock Blythewood serve as executive producers.

White performs Hill’s basketball action and has a few background scenes in the 10-episode series that débuted Oct. 29.

“It’s been a humbling experience to see the work that it takes,” White said of getting his feet wet in the acting business. “Shoot days are 12 to 16 hours. But it’s definitely rewarding.

“I’ve been blessed enough to be around some of the very best in the acting industry. To see first-hand the work they put in and to be able to pick their brains has been a great experience.”