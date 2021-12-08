Fredericksburg Grizzlies player scores air time with basketball skills

When Corey White first started playing for the Fredericksburg Grizzlies’ semi-professional basketball team in 2016, he had aspirations of earning a paycheck playing the game overseas.
But now when White laces up his sneakers and dashes up and down the court for the Grizzlies, he’s doing so to keep in shape for another passion— acting.
White is the stuntman for actor Isaiah Hill, who is the star of the Apple TV+ series “Swagger,” for which NBA star Kevin Durant and Reggie Rock Blythewood serve as executive producers.
White performs Hill’s basketball action and has a few background scenes in the 10-episode series that débuted Oct. 29.
“It’s been a humbling experience to see the work that it takes,” White said of getting his feet wet in the acting business. “Shoot days are 12 to 16 hours. But it’s definitely rewarding.
“I’ve been blessed enough to be around some of the very best in the acting industry. To see first-hand the work they put in and to be able to pick their brains has been a great experience.”
White, a 28 year-old Caroline County native, has been interested in acting most of his life. He began writing plays for his grandmother’s church in Caroline when he was 12 years old. He still performs that duty for the church whenever it puts on holiday skits.
White had an agent pursuing basketball opportunities for him overseas. But with no desirable offers on the table, his agent instead sent him a casting call for the 2018 basketball movie “Uncle Drew,” featuring NBA star Kyrie Irving, Durant’s teammate with the Brooklyn Nets.
White recalled more than 500 people auditioning for the basketball-playing roles in the movie, but he was one of 35 who were selected.
On the set of “Uncle Drew,” he met the basketball coordinator who informed him about “Swagger.”
White is also the stunt double for actor/comedian JB Smoove on the “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” that will air on BET in 2022. Comedian Kevin Hart is the star of the show. White will return to Los Angeles to finish shooting that program in March.
“We did a fighting scene, a lot of wrestling scenes, JB got attacked by a bear or something crazy,” White said. “He and Kevin had a charity fighting match and JB got his butt whipped in that pretty good.”
“Swagger” is a sports drama loosely based on Durant’s life on the AAU basketball circuit and growing up in the Washington, D.C., area as a highly touted recruit.
White said perhaps the most rewarding aspect of his role on the show was scouring the Fredericksburg area for basketball talent to participate in some of the hoops scenes.
“I didn’t have anybody reach back from Caroline to bring me here, so everything I do, I try to inspire the next person,” he said. “The fact that I can do it and give kids at home a chance to see something that they don’t see every day is rewarding.”
White said he enjoyed “spreading some of the fruits to my hometown.”
He recruited Caroline High School basketball standouts Gabe Campbell, Jayden Freeman and others throughout the region to participate in scenes filmed in Richmond .
“It meant a lot because you always watch TV and you want to be on it,” Campbell said. “It was cool to have the opportunity.”
The 6-foot-3 White also continues to thrive for the Grizzlies as a reserve forward.
Head coach Gene Brown calls White a “heck of a teammate” and “one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had.” Brown said it’s no surprise White was selected for “Swagger” because of his desire to be successful at whatever he pursues.
“Corey is a great basketball player on top of just being a good guy and a good young dude,” Brown said. “He’s very passionate and committed with whatever he does. I’m sure that’s one of the things that came to light for him to get that part in ‘Swagger.’ ”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526